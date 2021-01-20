Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 669 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

