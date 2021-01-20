Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 49.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,361. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

