Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

