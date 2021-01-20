Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

LAZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. 1,080,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,104. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.