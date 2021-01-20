Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,845,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. 699,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,023. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

