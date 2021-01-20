Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 116 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $118,534,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,330,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

