Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,108 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 1.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 2,703,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

