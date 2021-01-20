Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $8.49. Gevo shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,406,650 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.