Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $8.49. Gevo shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,406,650 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.