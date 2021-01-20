GET Protocol (GET) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.46 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $82,543.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

