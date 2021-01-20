Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $56.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,784.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,764.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,613.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.