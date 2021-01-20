Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Up 9%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price was up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 2,099,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,793,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,949,483 shares of company stock valued at $65,495,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

