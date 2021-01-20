GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and urban firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

