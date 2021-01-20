Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.91

Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.23. Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 4,950 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56.

Gamehost Inc. (GH.TO) (TSE:GH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

