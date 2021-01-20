Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

