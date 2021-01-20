FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taiyo Yuden in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $12.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taiyo Yuden’s FY2024 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

TYOYY stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.00.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.