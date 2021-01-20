FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $194.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.