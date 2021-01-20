FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

