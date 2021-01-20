FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kadmon in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

