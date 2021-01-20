FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increased by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $142.26 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.48.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

