FY2020 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $144.10 on Monday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $149.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

