FY2020 EPS Estimates for BYD Company Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BYD in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. BYD has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $68.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

