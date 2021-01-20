FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wabtec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wabtec’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

NYSE:WAB opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Wabtec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Wabtec by 63.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.