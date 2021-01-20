FY2020 Earnings Estimate for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issued By Truist Securiti

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $19.81 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $722.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

