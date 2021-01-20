Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Trading Up 2.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 331,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

