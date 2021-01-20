Function X (FX) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and $113,778.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.01 or 1.00150951 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024956 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012583 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002813 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00036099 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
