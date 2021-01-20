Function X (FX) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and $113,778.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.01 or 1.00150951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012583 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00036099 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,707,071 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

