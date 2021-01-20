Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.