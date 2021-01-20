FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

