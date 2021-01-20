Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.58

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 428732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$106.88 million and a P/E ratio of -43.57.

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

