Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,470.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and last traded at GBX 3,415 ($44.62), with a volume of 18888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,380 ($44.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 87.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,995.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,488.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.67.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total transaction of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

