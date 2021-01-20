Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 73,930 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,930 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of KLA worth $57,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Argus increased their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.16.

KLA stock opened at $314.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $316.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.