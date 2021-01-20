Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 683,974 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 683,974 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 6.76% of Tutor Perini worth $44,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 591,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 89.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 82.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 140,423 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tutor Perini by 11,817.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPC opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $867.11 million, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

