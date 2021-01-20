Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 466,720 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 972,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,720 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $32,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -278.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

