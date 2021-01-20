Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 42,445 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,445 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Global Payments worth $147,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.75. 2,038,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

