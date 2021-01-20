Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 188,291 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188,291 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Hologic worth $41,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,844,000 after acquiring an additional 269,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 830,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 157,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

