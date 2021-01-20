Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,274 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of Ball worth $133,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 508,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 464,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Ball by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 354,342 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE BLL remained flat at $$90.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,146. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $415,879.20. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

