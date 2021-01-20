Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,594 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.59% of Advance Auto Parts worth $63,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.93. The company had a trading volume of 911,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

