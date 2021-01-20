Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $78.02 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.21% of EnerSys worth $78,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in EnerSys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 216,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,198. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

