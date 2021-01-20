Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $43.54 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.14% of Portland General Electric worth $43,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.