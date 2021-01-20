Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $37.55 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,713 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Guardant Health worth $37,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,374,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 307,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH stock opened at $159.94 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $163.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $55,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,018.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,321 shares of company stock valued at $28,640,940. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

