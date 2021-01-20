Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146,654 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.61% of Natera worth $51,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after buying an additional 318,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,040,000 after buying an additional 198,395 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 986,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 159,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Natera by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,810,000 after buying an additional 97,628 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,651 shares of company stock worth $41,167,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

