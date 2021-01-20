Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of MSCI worth $117,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.48. The stock had a trading volume of 832,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.67. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

