Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 36,212 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.48% of Leidos worth $72,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.09. 798,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.