Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FREQ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $327,008.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,493.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 27,586 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,063,992.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $5,803,522. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 851,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

