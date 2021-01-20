Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE FCX opened at $31.71 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,683,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,933.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244,490 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

