Freeman Gold’s (FMANF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.10 price objective on the stock.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

