Frax (FRAX) Market Cap Achieves $130.38 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $130.38 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00118983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00071664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00255448 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,196.35 or 0.94943789 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 130,690,430 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.