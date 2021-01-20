Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of FT stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31.
