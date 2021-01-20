Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

FNV stock opened at $121.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average of $140.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

