FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

