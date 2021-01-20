Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Laurentian

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.00. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE FVI traded up C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.68. 856,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$463,084.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

